Arizona State's game vs. Cal canceled; ASU coach Herm Edwards among those with COVID-19

Cal will have to wait another week to start its 2020 football season.

The Bears’ game against Arizona State was canceled Friday because of COVID-19 positives at Arizona State. One of the people at ASU that has COVID-19 is coach Herm Edwards.

"In the past few days our test results included a number of positive cases, including multiple student-athletes and coaching staff members, one of which is head coach Herm Edwards,” athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “This put our team below the Pac-12's minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes under the league's game cancellation policy. After consultation with our medical advisors and Coach Edwards, we immediately began a conversation with the Pac-12 office and California Athletics Director Jim Knowlton to make them aware of the situation.”