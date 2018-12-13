Arizona State vs. Fresno State: Las Vegas Bowl preview and predictions

Arizona State is 7-5 in its first season under coach Herm Edwards. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Arizona State (7-5) vs. No. 21 Fresno State (11-2)

Location: Las Vegas | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: Fresno State -5

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Arizona State: The Herm Edwards era got off to a nice start with an upset win over Michigan State before a series of one-possession losses followed. But after being 3-4, ASU finished the year by winning four of five, including an upset of ranked Utah and a come-from-behind victory over rival Arizona, to give the Sun Devils some momentum entering the postseason.

Fresno State: Fresno State captured its second outright Mountain West title by defeating powerhouse Boise State on a snowy night in Idaho. The Bulldogs went 1-11 in 2016 and are now a combined 21-6 in two seasons under Jeff Tedford. In 2018, Fresno State is tied with Clemson for second nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 13.7 points per game.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

Fresno State has been one of the best Group of Five teams over the last two seasons under Jeff Tedford with Oregon State transfer Marcus McMaryion at quarterback and Johnson at receiver. The defense has been tremendous as well, giving up just 323.8 yards per game — tops in the Mountain West and No. 17 in the country. On the ASU side, the hire of Edwards was the most unexpected one of the last coaching carousel. At 7-5, the level of play hasn’t elevated all that much, but those five losses are by an average of just six points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona: With wideout N’Keal Harry sitting out to preserve his health ahead of the NFL draft, the focus of ASU’s offense shifts to running back Eno Benjamin, one of the national leaders in rushing yards. Entering bowl play, Benjamin, a sophomore, has 1,524 yards, tied for third-most nationally, and 15 touchdowns. He has eight 100-yard efforts on the season, including a 312-yard outburst against Oregon State.

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Fresno State: While the Bulldogs are more known for their defense, Johnson is one of the nation’s most underrated wide receivers. Johnson, a senior, has the fourth-most catches (93) and the eighth-most receiving yards (1,307) in the country. He is up to a whopping 273 catches for 3,430 yards in his career, both Fresno State records.

KeeSean Johnson (3) is Fresno State’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Fresno State: Fresno has reached 11 wins in a season six times, but has never reached the 12-win mark. That can change with a win over Arizona State.

Arizona State: For the Sun Devils, a win would snap a streak of three consecutive seasons without a bowl win.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Fresno State 23, Arizona State 16

Sam Cooper: Fresno State 27, Arizona State 21

Pat Forde: Fresno State 23, Arizona State 17



