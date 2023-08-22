Arizona State to start freshman Jaden Rashada at quarterback, AP source says

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Jaden Rashada will start the season as Arizona State's quarterback, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Rashada will start the Sun Devils' opener against Southern Utah on Aug. 31, the person said on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced.

Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro first reported Rashada will start the opener.

Rashada was in a three-man competition with returner Trenton Bourguet and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne entering fall camp. Pyne had a setback when he suffered a hamstring injury in a scrimmage and has been out.

A former four-star recruit, Rashada initially committed to Miami before switching to Florida. He asked for his release in January after a lucrative name, image and likeness (NIL) deal fell through.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback impressed new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham with his athleticism and decision-making throughout camp, earning him the nod over Bourguet.

“He’s getting better every day,” Dillingham said earlier in camp. “He’s making throws out here that are top-notch NFL throws that our team sees and it’s exciting to see.”

Bourguet started five games for the Sun Devils last season, throwing for 1,490 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions.

