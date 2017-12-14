Arizona State rising fast beyond the desert

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona State has taken college basketball by devilish hurricane, running and gunning its way into the national consciousness while igniting an often-blase local fan base.

Even the Sun Devils' rivals down south have taken notice.

''Bobby Hurley, he's en route right now to be one of the coaches talked about for national coach of the year because of what he's done with their program,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said of the coach of his biggest rival. ''He's played a tough nonconference schedule. It shows some guts to play who they play. Their results speak really clearly. They might be underrated where they're at right now.''

It wasn't supposed to be like this, at least not yet.

The Sun Devils were expected to be better in Hurley's third season in the desert. They returned three senior guards and finally got them some front-court help with the addition of Romello White and De'Quon Lake.

Kodi Justice, ASU's 6-foot-5 guard, would no longer have to guard 7-footers. Arizona State would be better defensively and on the glass. The guards would not have to carry the entire load.

Even so, the Sun Devils were projected to be at the middle of the Pac-12, picked to finish sixth.

The big jump was supposed to be next season, when a trio of transfers will be eligible and could possibly lead the Sun Devils to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

This breakneck band of Devils spun the narrative forward a year early.

Playing with a confidence bordering on cocky and with an offensive freedom afforded them by their coach, the Sun Devils have pushed their way into the national spotlight.

They made a blip by beating Xavier, No. 15 at the time but now No. 10 in the AP Top 25 . Blew the Musketeers away, actually, turning a 15-point first-half deficit into a 102-86 rout with an onslaught of fast breaks and 3-pointers.