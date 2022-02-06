Arizona State outlasts No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in triple overtime

  • Arizona State guard Marreon Jackson shouts as the crowd cheers his 3-point basket against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, left, is fouled by Arizona State forward Jamiya Neal (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) tries to dribble past Arizona State guard Marreon Jackson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots a 3-pointer over Arizona State forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) is defended by Arizona State guard DJ Horne (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
JOHN MARSHALL
·3 min read

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State set off a wild late-night court storming, getting 24 points from Marreon Jackson and 16 from Jalen Graham to outlast No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in triple overtime on Saturday.

The Sun Devils (7-13, 3-7 Pac-12) built a 10-point lead with a 21-4 run spanning halftime, but couldn’t shake the Bruins (16-4, 8-3).

UCLA rallied to force overtime, withstood Jackson’s 3-pointer at the end of the first extra period and DJ Horne’s corner 3 at the buzzer of the second.

Arizona State seemed to have the game put away, going up 84-78, but UCLA still had life. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored on a layup with 16 seconds left and, after a Sun Devils turnover, Tyger Campbell hit a difficult layup with 7.2 seconds left to make it 86-84.

Jackson hit one of two free throws and Arizona State fouled Jaquez with 2.2 seconds left. Jaquez missed the first free throw and, after intentionally missing the second, Peyton Watson missed a wild 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Following a brief delay to let the Bruins get off the court, Arizona State's students rushed the floor after the Sun Devils' third win over a top-3 opponent in 41 years.

Jaquez finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Johnny Juzang added 20 points for the Bruins.

UCLA is the Pac-12's second-highest scoring team, but struggled against No. 7 Arizona's pressure Thursday night, shooting 38% in a 76-66 loss.

The Bruins looked as though they were back on track against Arizona State. They turned to Jaquez early and the 6-foot-7 junior delivered, scoring 11 points in the first nine minutes as UCLA's offense flowed into a six-point lead.

The Sun Devils tightened up defensively after that and good looks were harder to come by. UCLA had a stretch of 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal and Arizona State closed the first half on a 13-4 run to lead 34-32. The Bruins made one field goal over the final 8:24.

UCLA kept missing to open the second half — six straight — and Arizona State continued its run, pushing the lead to 42-32.

The Bruins later had a six-minute stretch without a field goal, but started piling up the fouls and free throws to keep Arizona State within reach. UCLA then hit four straight shots to go up 58-56 and the teams went back and forth over the final 2 1/2 minutes of regulation.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA ran into a defensive wall in the desert, struggling to hit shots in both games. The Bruins could see a big drop in next week's AP Top 25.

Arizona State grinded down another opponent with its defense. The Sun Devils finally got rewarded for it with their biggest win of the season.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Plays at Stanford on Tuesday.

Arizona State: Hosts No. 7 Arizona on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

