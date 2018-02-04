Arizona St. tries to salvage trip finale at Washington St

Arizona State continued a disconcerting pattern with a loss at Washington on Thursday.

But the No. 25 Sun Devils can only hope that trend continues in a game against Washington State on Sunday in Pullman, Wash.

Arizona State (16-6, 4-6 Pac-12) scored a season-low 64 points in falling 68-64 to resurgent Washington in Seattle, marking the fifth consecutive week it has lost the first game of a two-game weekend series in a conference that pairs travel partners geographically.

The Sun Devils have recovered to win the second game the previous four times -- road games at Utah and California and at home against Oregon State and Colorado.

While slumping Washington State (9-12, 1-8) would not appear capable of providing much of a roadblock, the Sun Devils have found themselves sliding in the wrong direction since opening the season 12-0 as the last undefeated team in NCAA Division I.

After shooting 50.8 percent from the field in nonconference play, Arizona State has made 42.3 percent in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils shot 44.4 percent against the Huskies but made only 5 of 19 3-point attempts were 11 of 17 from the foul line.

Arizona State overcame deficits of 15 points and 13 (twice) in nonconference victories, but the Sun Devils have found more difficulty against opponents who are more familiar with them.

After trailing Washington by 12 points after a 27-point first half Thursday, Arizona State took a two-point lead on Shannon Evans II's 3-pointer with 5 1/2 minutes remaining but could not hold on. They only led twice in the game.

"You can't play this come-from-behind style, especially on the road," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley told reporters. "You put so much energy into getting this lead ... games are won and lost at all different parts of the game."