Arizona Sonoran Virtually Opened the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - George Ogilvie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. ("ASCU" or the "Company") (TSX: ASCU), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing and open the market.

ASCU's objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

George Ogilvie, ASCU President and CEO commented, "We are thrilled to have listed on the TSX main board as a copper developer and near-term producer on private land in Arizona. Having raised gross proceeds of C$45 million, we are well positioned to deliver several value-driving catalysts, such as the pre-feasibility study and feasibility study by end of year 2022. As we advance our technical studies on the Cactus Project, we will continue to prove up the exploration potential of our Parks/Salyer property which is contiguous to Cactus and look to build a mid-tier copper producer in the medium term. We look forward to keeping our stakeholders updated on our progress."

