Arizona Sonoran Announces C$30,000,000 Bought Deal Financing

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. and TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood”) to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with Haywood, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of C$2.00 per Common Share (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds to the Company of C$30,000,000 (the “Offering”).

In addition, the Company has agreed to grant to the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Common Shares sold under the Offering at a price per Common Share equal to the Issue Price, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, until the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development at the Company’s Cactus Mine Project located in Arizona, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada (other than Quebec). The Common Shares will also be sold to U.S. buyers on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and other jurisdictions outside of Canada provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 16, 2023 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX nor the regulating authority has approved or disproved the information contained in this press release.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)
ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

For more information
Alison Dwoskin, Director, Investor Relations
647-233-4348
adwoskin@arizonasonoran.com

George Ogilvie, President, CEO and Director
416-723-0458
gogilvie@arizonasonoran.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including forward looking statements in this news release regarding the timing and completion of the Offering, the receipt of necessary stock exchange and securities regulatory authority approvals for the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and future plans of the Company. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: timing of review by the stock exchange and securities regulatory authorities, ability to satisfy other conditions to closing of the Offering, management’s discretion regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


