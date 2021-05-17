Arizona sheriff's immigration patrols to cost public $200M

·4 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022.

Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of complying with court orders in the fiscal year that begins on July 1. No one can say exactly when the costs from the 13-year-old lawsuit will start to decline.

The growth in spending “is enough to make any of us cry as we’re trying to be fiscal stewards of the county taxpayer money,” Supervisor Clint Hickman said.

Taxpayers in Arizona's most populated county are on the hook for lawyer bills and the costs of complying with massive court-ordered overhauls of the sheriff’s office after a 2013 verdict concluded Arpaio’s officers had profiled Latinos in traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Arpaio, known for a tough-on-crime approach in his 24 years as sheriff that included forcing jail inmates to wear pink underwear and housing them in tents in triple-digit desert heat, targeted illegal immigration and was convicted of criminal contempt for disobeying a court order to stop his immigration patrols. His misdemeanor conviction was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

The taxpayer spending is expected to continue until the Maricopa County sheriff’s office has fully complied with overhauling its traffic enforcement and internal affairs operations for three straight years.

Although some of the agency’s numbers are near or at 100%, the sheriff’s office hasn’t yet been deemed fully compliant.

Attorneys who pressed the case against the sheriff’s office have criticized the agency for traffic-stop studies since the profiling verdict showing deputies often treat drivers who are Hispanic and Black differently than other drivers, though the reports stopped short of saying Latinos were still being profiled.

The lawyers also have asked a judge to hold civil contempt-of-court hearings against Arpaio’s successor, Sheriff Paul Penzone, over a backlog of more than 1,700 internal affairs cases, each taking an average of 500 days to complete.

Penzone’s office had no immediate comment on Monday’s vote.

Raul Piña, who serves on a community advisory board set up to help improve trust in the sheriff’s office, said the funding is necessary so the agency can respect the constitutional rights of Hispanic people.

“Of course, we are tired of paying, but if you are a Hispanic vehicle operator, you are tired of being racially profiled at the same time — and the agency isn’t in a rush to stop that,” Piña said.

Arpaio’s immigration patrols, known as “sweeps,” involved large numbers of sheriff’s deputies converging on an area of metro Phoenix — including some Latino neighborhoods — over the course of several days to stop traffic violators and arrest other offenders.

Arpaio led 20 of the large-scale patrols from January 2008 through October 2011. Under Arpaio’s leadership, the agency continued doing immigration enforcement in smaller, more routine traffic patrols until spring 2013, leading to his criminal conviction.

On Monday, Arpaio said he doesn’t regret carrying out the immigration patrols and contends his crackdowns still helped reduce taxpayer costs for providing education and health care to immigrants in the United States illegally.

As for the financial costs of the profiling lawsuit, Arpaio said the spending on equipment and additional employees was needed anyway to modernize the agency.

“It’s a one-side type of story they (his critics) want to push out,” Arpaio said. “Don’t blame me for the money being spent.”

Over the years, taxpayers have paid a combined $18 million in legal fees to lawyers on both sides of the case and about $20 million for a team of experts that monitors the sheriff’s office.

The overwhelming majority of the spending goes toward hiring employees to help meet the court’s requirements. More than 170 of those workers had been hired as of a year ago. No undated figure was unavailable Monday.

The court-ordered changes also include new training for deputies on making constitutional traffic stops, establishing a warning system to identify problematic behavior, equipping deputies with body-worn cameras and interventions for deputies flagged for having statistical differences from their peers in how they have treated Latinos.

The sheriff’s office was deemed 98% compliant in a first set of requirements for reforming its traffic patrol operations and 79% compliant in meeting a second set of requirements.

The agency is faring better with an overhaul that the judge ordered for its internal affairs operations, which under Arpaio had been criticized for biased decision-making aimed at protecting officials from accountability. It met 100% of a first set of requirements and 92% of a second set.

Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 10 things to forget from an entirely forgettable Tampa Bay Raptors season

    Not much good came of the Raptors' 2020-21 season, but if you insist on looking back, these are the 10 moments to forget.

  • Panthers' Sam Bennett suspended 1 game for boarding Lightning's Blake Coleman

    Sam Bennett threw the nastiest of several borderline hits in Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning.

  • Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

    A civil lawsuit has been filed alleging that Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sexually assaulted a young woman.

  • Maple Leafs add hockey star Goyette to staff, promote Wickenheiser

    Danielle Goyette will join former Canadian teammate Hayley Wickenheiser on the Leafs player development staff.

  • Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as scouting executive, making her one of football's most powerful women

    Kleine will play a significant role in Denver's NFL draft and free agency evaluation and report directly to GM George Paton.

  • NBA MVP watch: Nikola Jokic did the most with less in earning top spot

    In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.

  • Lions coach Dan Campbell wants to have a pet lion at practice: 'I might end up losing an arm'

    Dan Campbell said he talked to team owner Sheila Ford Hamp about his pet lion idea.

  • Why is there so much vitriol over Tim Tebow's potential Jaguars camp invite?

    It's a low-risk gamble, one NFL teams make all the time, and Tebow is opening himself up to possible embarrassment by doing it.

  • Marv Albert announces retirement after 55 years in broadcasting

    Marv Albert says he'll work on his gardening and ballroom dancing in retirement.

  • It's shaping up to be a busy offseason for Nick Nurse

    Canada must win a last-chance qualifying tournament next month in Victoria to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Cancel the Olympics? Japanese people say yes, IOC says no

    The Tokyo Olympics are 10 weeks away and the first competition has already begun: the IOC vs. the Japanese people.

  • Conor McGregor announces birth of son Rían

    Conor McGregor announced the birth of his third child, Rían, on Instagram.

  • Play-in tournament predictions: Will Lakers' bid for NBA history end before it begins?

    After 72 regular-season games, four teams from each conference will battle for two playoff spots this week.

  • Is history already repeating itself with the Golden Knights?

    Scoring issues were at the forefront last summer for the Vegas Golden Knights, and it proved to be an issue again in Game 1 versus the Minnesota Wild.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabaar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. ... I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.” It was a day full of warmth and awkwardness as Lester and Kyle Schwarber returned to Chicago with the Washington Nationals for the opener of a four-game series against their former team. Lester's December 2014 deal with the Cubs in free agency was a touch point in the franchise's rise from the bottom of the standings to World Series champion. Schwarber, a first-round pick by Chicago in 2014, also played a big role when the Cubs won it all five years ago for the first time since 1908. Asked what Lester brought to Chicago that remains with the team today, Ross joked about Lester's fondness for Miller Lite. Then Ross, the current manager of the Cubs and former catcher for the left-hander, turned serious. “I think he brought a championship mentality and a preparation and hard work that he expected every day, that he held himself accountable for and that he was brought up knowing how to do, he brought that here,” Ross said, “and winning followed.” Lester went 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts for Chicago, and the team made the playoffs five times in his six years with the franchise. He talked about returning and how much it would mean to earn career win No. 200 with the Cubs, but the sides weren't able to work it out and he finalized a $5 million, one-year deal with the Nationals in January. The 37-year-old Lester got the ball for the series opener, and a laughing Ross said it was "extremely, extremely awkward” to game-plan for the pitcher. “He's a big reason why this franchise turned into a winning franchise,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. Schwarber quickly became a fan favorite after he was promoted to the majors in 2015, flashing tape-measure power at the plate. He hurt his left knee early in the 2016 season, but he returned in time to serve as the designated hitter for the World Series games in Cleveland and hit .412 (7 for 17) with two RBIs to help the Cubs win the title. The 28-year-old Schwarber was non-tendered by Chicago in December, and he signed a $10 million, one-year deal with Washington. While he has moved on with his new team, he remains fond of his first big league club. “There's a lot of things here that made me the person I am today and the ballplayer I am today,” Schwarber said. “There's things that you definitely keep with you and so it's hard to forget, because this is where you came up, this is where you grew up in the big leagues.” ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press

  • Arbitrator rules Tyson Fury owes Deontay Wilder a third fight by Sept. 15

    The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight.