Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego announces Senate bid, set to challenge Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona announced his bid for the Senate Monday, setting up to challenge Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024.

Gallego confirmed his long-anticipated Senate campaign in a three-and-a-half minute video statement, tweeting that "Today, too many Arizonans see their dream slipping away. I’m running for the U.S. Senate to win it back for you!"

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Live updates: Fallout builds over Biden classified documents as the Senate returns

The 43-year-old military veteran first elected to Congress in 2014 has been a vocal critic of Sinema, a long-time political rival, as she's threatened legislative priorities for Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden.

The Arizona senator, along with Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, blocked Democrats from changing filibuster rules, preventing passage of voting rights legislation and Biden's Build Back Better legislation that would have expanded a large swath of safety net programs including Medicare.

“I’m better for this job than Kyrsten Sinema because I haven’t forgotten where I came from,” Gallego said. “I think she clearly has forgotten where she came from. Instead of meeting with the people that need help, she meets with the people that are already powerful.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is seen in the U.S. Capitol, July 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is seen in the U.S. Capitol, July 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

More: Georgia judge to consider releasing Trump investigation report at a hearing Tuesday

Missing classified records not uncommon: Biden and Trump documents expose wider problem

Sinema left the Democratic Party last December, announcing she would register as an independent and consequently dampening the Democrats narrow 51-49 control of the Senate. Though she is still caucusing with the Democrats in the Senate, the defection risks the party's hold of Arizona as it approaches a challenging 2024 Senate map.

Gallego now joins Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., on the list of Democrats seeking a Senate seat in 2024. Porter, who represents California's Orange County, launched her Senate campaign to replace longtime California Sen. Dianne Feinstein earlier this month.

Porter, an outspoken progressive lawmaker first elected to Congress in 2018, announced her bid for Senate amid speculation that Feinstein won't seek reelection.

Contributing the Associated Press, Mabinty Quarshie and Ella Lee

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gallego launches Senate bid, set to challenge Kyrsten Sinema in 2024

Latest Stories

  • Gen Z showed up for Democrats in the midterms. Will Democrats show up for us now?

    Young people turned out in record numbers for the 2022 midterms because we hoped Democratic lawmakers might actually change our lives for the better.

  • ‘Go out in style’: Donald Trump pays tribute to Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway at funeral

    Donald Trump pays tribute to Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway at her funeral, stating she would 'go out in style.Right Side Broadcasting Network

  • Trump campaign denies he knew convicted mob boss he posed with in photo

    Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino ran the Philadelphia mafia in the 1990s

  • Georgia judge to consider releasing Trump investigation report at a hearing Tuesday

    A hearing Tuesday could result in the full release of a grand jury report, including any recommendations related to possible prosecution of Trump.

  • Prince Harry is wrong: unconscious bias is not different to racism

    When a person expresses racial bias, then that bias, conscious or not, is racism.

  • 'Putin will never press the nuclear button': Top Ukrainian official Danilov

    The head of Ukraine's national security and defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, sat down with FRANCE 24&nbsp;correspondent and reporter Gulliver Cragg in Kyiv. As Ukraine asks the West for hundreds of modern tanks to defend itself against Russian aggression, Danilov claimed that "the&nbsp;quicker we get help, the quicker we can solve this problem". The top&nbsp;security official&nbsp;also explained why he's convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin will not&nbsp;use nuclear weapons, saying:&nbsp;"Putin is just not the kind of person one needs to be afraid of. He'll never press the nuclear button. He's simply a coward."Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Live: EU approves extra 500 million euros in military aid for UkraineFrance, Germany firm up ties on alliance anniversary amid Ukraine strainsNATO's Stoltenberg: 'Likelihood of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine remains low'

  • School Canceled in Albany, New York, as Snow Piles Up

    All City School District of Albany schools were closed as bands of snow brought snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour to the region on Monday, January 23, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The NWS issued a winter storm warning, forecasted snow accumulations of up to six inches in the area, and urged travelers to exercise caution.Footage posted to Twitter by user @UpstateChaser shows snow descending on the University at Albany campus during the early hours of January 23. Credit: @UpstateChaser via Storyful

  • Trump wants to ditch his deal to post first on Truth Social and return to Twitter, report says

    Trump is considering axing an exclusivity agreement with Truth Social to return to Twitter as the 2024 presidential campaign ramps up, reports say.

  • Sundance Documentary Reveals Evidence Against Brett Kavanaugh

    The secretive film suggests the Supreme Court justice may have sexually assaulted one more person.

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark earned the shutout and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. Ullmark, named a first-time All Star, made 17 saves and improved his record to 24-2-1. He had a relatively e

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i