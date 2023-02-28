Arizona Pup with 'Excessively' Large Licker Earns World Record for Longest Tongue on a Dog

Dog gets world record for longest tongue

Bisbee is always ready to offer a big kiss.

The English setter from Phoenix, Arizona, has a tongue measuring 3.74 inches long, a physical feat that recently earned the canine a Guinness World Record.

According to a release from Guinness World Records, Bisbee earned the organization's record for Longest Tongue on a Living Dog. To confirm the pup's winning status, a vet measured Bisbee's tongue from below the tip of the dog's snout to the end of the tongue.

Bisbee's pet parents, Jay and Ericka Johnson, submitted their pooch for the record based on the suggestion of a family member.

"I sent a picture of him panting to my sister and my dad, and I think one of them mentioned that it could be a world record," Ericka said.

Even though Bisbee's tongue is longer than a popsicle stick, the dog's day-to-day life isn't interrupted much by his record-breaking tongue.

"When he's exercising, his tongue comes out quite a ways," Jay said, adding that it was while Bisbee was running around that he and his wife first noticed the dog's "excessively long" tongue.

Bisbee does stay active. His favorite pastimes include swimming, frolicking outdoors, and cuddling. While Jay and Ericka are proud that their pet is a record breaker, they said they would love the canine regardless of his tongue size.

"Bisbee has an amazing disposition and is the most amazing dog. He loves to follow you around; he loves to know what you're doing," Ericka said.

Before Bisbee took over the longest-tongue throne, a now-deceased St. Bernard named Mochi, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, held the Guinness World Record for Longest Tongue on a Living Dog with a licker measuring 7.31 inches.