Arizona, NG, StorageVault Close Year at 52-Week Highs

Baystreet.ca

Arizona Metals Corp. (V.AMC) hit a new 52-week high of $5.94 on Friday. No news stories available today.

NG Energy International Corp. (V.GASX) hit a new 52-week high of $2.27 on Friday. No news stories available today.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (V.SVI) hit a new 52-week high of $7.19 on Friday. No news stories available today.

Read:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories