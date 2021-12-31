Arizona, NG, StorageVault Close Year at 52-Week Highs
Arizona Metals Corp. (V.AMC) hit a new 52-week high of $5.94 on Friday. No news stories available today.
NG Energy International Corp. (V.GASX) hit a new 52-week high of $2.27 on Friday. No news stories available today.
StorageVault Canada Inc. (V.SVI) hit a new 52-week high of $7.19 on Friday. No news stories available today.
