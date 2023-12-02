Arizona journalist arrested while covering pro-Palestine protest

A journalist was arrested Thursday in Tuscon, Ariz., while covering a small pro-Palestine protest outside a Raytheon facility at the University of Arizona Tech Park.

Alisa Reznick of public radio station KJZZ was detained by a Pima County sheriff’s deputy while leaving the protest and walking back to her car.

Video of the arrest shows the deputy holding Reznick by her arm as she explained her status as a journalist to the officer. She was wearing an identifiable press pass while holding a large camera, according to the footage.

The reporter was taken to a police station and released hours later after being cited for criminal trespassing alongside 25 protesters, the Tucson Sentinel reported.

Sheriff Chris Nanos told the Sentinel that deputies made arrests after the protesters were asked to leave the Raytheon cite multiple times. When asked, he denied knowledge of the department’s policies regarding treatment of the press.

“I don’t think I need a policy to tell you treat the press this way or that way, rather we treat our citizenry, no matter where they work, with respect,” he told the Sentinel.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department policies note that deputies must allow journalists “reasonable access” to scenes and that no “arbitrary or unnecessary obstacles” should be imposed on their work.

The ACLU of Arizona called the arrest “deeply concerning.”

“Arresting journalists while doing their job to keep the public informed is a blatant violation of their constitutional rights,” the organization said.

The Hill has reached out to KJZZ and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for comment.

