Arizona hosts Columbus after Hayton's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (8-5-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-13-1, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +132, Blue Jackets -161; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Barrett Hayton scored two goals in the Coyotes' 3-2 victory against the Blues.

The Coyotes have gone 1-4-0 in home games. Arizona serves 14.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets have gone 2-2-0 away from home. Columbus is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Columbus won 8-2. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse leads the Coyotes with four goals and has 8 points. Shayne Gostisbehere has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 15 points, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists. Voracek has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.5 assists, 5.4 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (covid-19 protocol), Andrew Ladd: out (covid-19 health and safety protocols), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press