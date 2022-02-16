Arizona high court to decide if Senate audit records secret

·2 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hear the Arizona Senate's appeal of lower court rulings that held it must release hundreds of records related to its partisan review of the 2020 election.

The state's highest court said it will consider whether the Arizona Court of Appeals and a trial court properly rejected the Senate's claim that the records were protected under legislative privilege.

The appeals court ruled last month that legislative privilege does not broadly protect the records. It upheld a lower court's narrow view of the legislative privilege, rejecting arguments by lawyers for the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Senate and Cyber Ninjas, the inexperienced firm it hired to run the GOP's 2020 election review, have been battling for months over two public records lawsuits, one filed by the parent of The Arizona Republic and the second by American Oversight, a government watchdog group.

They argue that the public has a clear right to know how the Senate and its contractors conducted the election review. The Senate's contractors recounted 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots by hand amid claims by some Republicans that former President Donald Trump lost Arizona because of election fraud.

The review found President Joe Biden won the election and discovered no major issues.

The rulings and the Supreme Court case cover just the American Oversight public records lawsuit. The high court declined to combine the two cases for purposes of its review.

The Senate has disclosed more than 20,000 records but is withholding all or part of about 1,000 documents citing the legislative privilege, which is meant to promote robust debate among elected officials.

Senate Republicans argued that the privilege applies broadly to lawmakers' communications about the election review. The lower courts have ruled that privilege applies only to discussions related to the process of passing legislation.

The Arizona Supreme Court will directly review whether that is the correct standard as well as two other related issues.

The appeals court directed the Senate to release the records to American Oversight or give them to a judge to decide whether the more narrow view of legislative privilege will allow the Senate to withhold specific documents.

The Arizona Supreme Court blocked the release of the records while it considered whether to take the Senate's appeal. Tuesday's order accepting the case also keeps the secrecy order in place.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NFL betting: Broncos odds for next season foreshadow a potential big move

    What do the betting odds for next season tell us about the Denver Broncos?

  • GOP-controlled Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban

    Republicans who control the Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, moving to put a new ban in place ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision that could bring seismic changes to abortion availability in the United States. The vote came over objections from minority Democrats who said the measure was unconstitutional under the landmark Roe v Wade and other Supreme Court decisions the high court could overturn.

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme

    The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed six more people Tuesday, including former Trump campaign members and state lawmakers, as it further expands its review into efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states. The panel is seeking testimony and records from individuals who it says had knowledge of or participated in efforts to send false “alternate electors” from seven of the states President Joe Biden rightfully won. “The Select Committee is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

  • No more contracts in the NBA for Enes Kanter Freedom?

    Said another team's GM, "I don't know if anyone else signs him. Maybe not. I think from a basketball standpoint, it's really questionable. I'm not sure if any of the other stuff will even come into play. I don't think he won't get a job because of ...

  • Russia's parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway east Ukrainian regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and the European Union told Moscow not to follow through. The move by the State Duma, if approved, could further inflame a wider standoff over a Russian military build-up near Ukraine that has fuelled Western fears that Moscow could attack. Russia denies any invasion plans and has accused the West of hysteria.

  • Doug Ford's ex-chief of staff leads back-channel talks between City of Ottawa, protesters

    Dean French, the controversial former chief of staff to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is leading the back-channel negotiations between the City of Ottawa and the protesters occupying its downtown. Multiple sources have told CBC News that French is acting as Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's go-between communicating with the leaders of the protest that has choked the city for 19 days. The sources say French brokered a deal last weekend, under which the estimated 400 trucks in residential areas would move, t

  • OMG, this Coach Outlet tote is a whopping 50% off — here's why shoppers are obsessed

    This versatile everyday bag is just $164 right now!

  • Doug Ford acknowledges division in his family over COVID-19 rules

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledged division in his family over COVID-19 restrictions at the same time as he announced his government's plan for ending the province's vaccine passport system. The pandemic has "fractured us as a society" with differing views about vaccines, public health measures and personal freedoms, Ford said during his news conference Monday. "All of it has polarized us in a way that we could have never imagined," Ford continued, reading from prepared remarks. "I've experi

  • The Bengals lost a Super Bowl in a way no other team has in 42 years

    The Bengals won the turnover battle by two on Sunday. And yet it's pretty clear why they didn't take better advantage of it.

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Daredevil they call 'Tao-Tao' brings Olympic gold to China

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfi

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Defending champ Toutant falls heavily in snowboard big air qualifier; Parrot first

    BEIJING — Canadian snowboarder Sébastien Toutant won't defend the Olympic gold medal he won in the big air event four years ago after falling twice in the qualifier that was won by teammate Max Parrot. While he got a score of 67.00 on his first jump, the Montreal native fell on his second and third attempts to finish in 26th. Parrot qualified first with a total of 164.75 points, while teammate Mark McMorris was eighth with 147.25. Darcy Sharpe finished 12th and secured the last spot in the final

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Canada's Brad Gushue strengthens playoff push with win over Italy in Beijing

    After a hitting a bit of a speed bump, Brad Gushue is once again rolling along at the Beijing Olympics Gushue swept Canada to a 7-3 win over Italy in nine ends on Monday at the Ice Cube in men's curling to improve the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Canadians have now won two in a row after losing back-to-back games. "We never really felt like we had an opportunity to be aggressive until the sixth end when we got a two and then again in the ninth [end], so it was a matter of j