Arizona faces New York, looks to stop 4-game skid

New York Islanders (1-2-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (0-3-1, fifth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +147, Islanders -178; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup with New York after losing four games in a row.

Arizona finished 24-26-6 overall with a 12-12-4 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Coyotes scored 150 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and two shorthanded.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-13-4 on the road. Goalies for the Islanders allowed 2.1 goals on 28.3 shots per game last season.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press