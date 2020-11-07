Arizona election results: Trump narrows gap with Biden, but still falling short of necessary gains

Volunteers, one representing each party, analyse ballots that have discrepancies at the Maricopa County Recorders Office (AP)

The latest poll numbers out of Arizona’s most populous county show Donald Trump gaining on Joe Biden, but falling short of the votes he needs to win the traditionally Republican state.

At 9pm ET more than 71,000 votes from Maricopa County were announced, with Mr Trump winning 53 per cent, and Mr Biden taking 44 per cent.

An estimated 173,000 ballots are still to be counted across the state, including 92,000 in Maricopa County. Mr Trump would need to win about 60 per cent of the remaining total to have a chance of winning the state.

Mr Biden currently has 49.72 per cent of the vote in the state, and Mr Trump has 48.8 per cent — 1,604,067 votes to 1,574,206 — representing a lead of 29,861.

Approximately 95 per cent of the vote has been counted.

Arizona was called for Mr Biden at 2.30am on Wednesday by the Associated Press and Fox News, but other networks declined to name the Democratic candidate as the winner with so many votes left to count.

The state’s 11 electoral college votes put Mr Biden just six short of winning the presidency. Neighbouring Nevada could provide him those votes should he win there, putting him at the crucial 270 mark.

Mr Biden’s lead did stand at more than 46,000 at one point, but has been steadily whittled away, though apparently not at a large enough rate to ensure Mr Trump wins the state.

The AP says it continues to watch and analyse the vote count in Arizona.

Sources have reported that Mr Trump was furious at Fox News for calling the state for Mr Biden when no other network had and presidential adviser Jared Kushner reportedly even called the network’s owner, Rupert Murdoch, asking for a retraction.

Trump supporters gathered outside a vote count in Maricopa County on Wednesday night chanting: “Fox News sucks!”