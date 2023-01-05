Arizona Election Loser Kari Lake Unduly Crowns Herself With A New Title

Ben Blanchet
·2 min read
Arizona Election Loser Kari Lake Unduly Crowns Herself With A New Title

Arizona RepublicanKari Lake played a game of make believe when she crowned herself “the duly elected governor” during a call-in to right-wing streaming channel Real America’s Voice this week.

Lake, who lost the 2022 gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs (D) and subsequently lost an election lawsuit, claimed that the election was rigged “in broad daylight” before she gave herself the phony title.

Her opponent was sworn in as governor on Monday, but that hasn’t stopped Lake from making her latest claim.

“They had to pull out all the stops and do this in broad daylight so everyone saw it,” said Lake, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the 2022 election.

“The way we get it changed is we get the real governor, the duly elected governor, myself, in there to work with lawmakers, to change our laws, put some teeth into the laws, and frankly, we need to recall every one of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.”

Lake recently filed two appeals in response to her election lawsuit loss, which included a judge’s order for her to cover $33,000 in fees incurred by Hobbs and her legal team, The Arizona Republic/AZCentral.com reported.

An Arizona-based GOP consultant, Chuck Coughlin, told The Hill last week that Lake’s posts on social media, along with the “degradation of Arizona institutions,” is going to hurt her.

“And I don’t really think she’s got a future in terms of her own electoral space here in Arizona,” Coughlin said.

