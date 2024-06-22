Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies meet in game 2 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (38-38, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-26, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -240, Diamondbacks +194; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia has a 49-26 record overall and a 29-12 record in home games. The Phillies have hit 88 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

Arizona has a 19-20 record in road games and a 38-38 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 16-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 17 home runs while slugging .460. Alec Bohm is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 16 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-38 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .298 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (thumb), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press