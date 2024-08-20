Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins meet in game 2 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-56, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (46-79, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, six strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-4, 5.76 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -154, Marlins +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks meet the Miami Marlins leading the series 1-0.

Miami has a 24-40 record in home games and a 46-79 record overall. The Marlins have gone 27-16 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona is 33-30 in road games and 70-56 overall. The Diamondbacks have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .333.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 14 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 11-for-39 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 13 home runs, 54 walks and 50 RBI while hitting .219 for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 15-for-40 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press