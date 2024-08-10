Arizona Diamondbacks host the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies (69-47, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-53, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (9-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -114, Phillies -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Arizona has a 64-53 record overall and a 32-26 record in home games. The Diamondbacks rank ninth in the majors with 141 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Philadelphia has a 69-47 record overall and a 31-26 record on the road. The Phillies have hit 145 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 15-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 78 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 15-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .297 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press