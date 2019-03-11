Arizona coach Sean Miller addresses recent postgame comments: 'It certainly wasn’t a goodbye speech'

Arizona coach Sean Miller said he didn’t give a “goodbye speech” after his team fell to Arizona State last weekend.

Miller told the home crowd Saturday it had been “an amazing honor to coach” the Wildcats for the last 10 years, leading some to speculate about his future at the school. Miller addressed his comments when he met with reporters two days after the loss.

“It certainly wasn’t a goodbye speech. I meant everything that I said," Miller said Monday, via The Arizona Republic. "You have to take into consideration the context. I think part of me in that speech is you are overwhelmed by the fact that there is a crowd still in attendance and we lost to our rival, that's a small part of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Obviously we finished our season. It's not a successful season by any standards other than to a large extent I think we did about the best that we could.”

Miller’s name has surfaced multiple times during the FBI investigation into college basketball and he will be subpoenaed to testify during the federal trial which begins next month, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

MORE: Arizona's Sean Miller, LSU's Will Wade to be subpoenaed to testify in corruption trial, report says | March Madness 2019: 3 questions that will be answered Championship Week

Arizona finished the regular season with a 17-14 record (8-10 Pac-12). It is not expected to hear its name called on Selection Sunday unless it wins its conference tournament, which begins Wednesday.



