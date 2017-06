MIAMI (AP) -- Diamondbacks center fielder Gregor Blanco has left his team's game at Miami because of a jammed left thumb.

Blanco was hurt Thursday night when he put his left hand to the grass while changing directions in pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton's RBI single in the third inning.

Rey Fuentes replaced Blanco in the fourth.

---

