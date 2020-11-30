Arizona certifies Biden’s victory as Trump continues to push baseless claims of fraud

Dismissing unfounded claims of voter fraud from President Trump and his campaign, Arizona officials on Monday officially certified that Joe Biden defeated the president in the state.

They also certified Democrat Mark Kelly’s victory over Republican Sen. Martha McSally, which will allow Kelly to be sworn in as a U.S. senator later this week.

More than 30 states have now certified their returns from the Nov. 3 election, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia — key swing states as Trump's legal efforts to overturn the election becomes increasingly quixotic.

Wisconsin is due to certify its results Tuesday.

In a signing ceremony in Phoenix that was live streamed online, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, confirmed that canvassing the state’s election results showed Biden won the state by a margin of 10,457 votes.

According to Arizona’s official tally, Biden received 1,672,143 votes to Trump’s 1,681,686. Jo Jorgenson, the Libertarian Party’s nominee, got 51,465 votes.

Hobbs said the state’s election was secure “despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary.” Ducey agreed.

“We do elections well here in Arizona,” he said. “The system is strong.”

Ducey and Hobbs did not mention Trump, or Biden for that matter, in their remarks. Ducey noted that his signature would allow Kelly to get to work.

Trump continues to deny his loss to Biden, and his lawyers, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, are vowing to take their fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Giuliani and local Republican officials had scheduled a public “hearing” on the election results, though the state legislature is not in session. The goal of the event, the organizers said, was to “gather the evidence that justifies calling a special session to contemplate what happened and take immediate action accordingly.”

Earlier Monday, Trump complained on Twitter that Fox News was not carrying the so-called hearing live.

OANN, which has yet to acknowledge Biden’s election victory, did carry it.

