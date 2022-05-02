Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for violating PED policy

The Arizona Cardinals will be without DeAndre Hopkins to start the season this fall.

The NFL suspended Hopkins for six games on Monday for violating its performance enhancing drugs policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Though the specifics surrounding the PED policy violation aren’t known, the suspension is reportedly final without any chance to appeal.

Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hNGNX4Aegx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Hopkins had 572 yards and eight touchdowns last season, his second with the Cardinals. The 29-year-old played in just 10 games while dealing with a knee injury that needed surgery. He had more than 1,400 receiving yards in 2020.

