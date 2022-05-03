  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arizona Cardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins to miss 6 games due to PED suspension

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arizona Cardinals
    Arizona Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DeAndre Hopkins
    DeAndre Hopkins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Arizona Cardinals will be without their star wide receiver for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season.

DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the league announced on Monday. ESPN was first to report the suspension.

"To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked," Hopkins wrote in a Twitter post. "I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could've happened.

"But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn't careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization."

Hopkins, 29, is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league at the position and is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team all-pro selection. In 10 games last season — after he dealt with a knee injury late in the year — Hopkins caught 42 passes for 572 yards with eight touchdowns. The figures for games played, receptions and receiving yards were all career lows.

The Cardinals have had an eventful offseason, with quarterback Kyler Murray seeking a new contract. The team also lost receiver Christian Kirk, one of Murray's favorite targets, to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency when Kirk signed a massive, four-year, $72 million deal.

WR DeAndre Hopkins
WR DeAndre Hopkins

Then, the Cardinals also made a move over NFL draft weekend, trading with the Ravens for receiver Marquise Brown.

Hopkins is entering his 10th season in the NFL and his third with the Cardinals. He previously played with the Houston Texans from 2013-19, before the team traded him to Arizona in March 2020.

Hopkins has caught 789 passes for 10,581 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals star WR, to miss 6 games for PED suspension

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cardinals select gay flag footballers to announce draft pick

    The Arizona Cardinals have selected players from the National Gay Flag Football League to announce its 3rd draft pick.

  • Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for violating NFL's PED policy

    DeAndre Hopkins reportedly withdrew his appeal, making his suspension final.

  • ‘Roller coaster’ weather forecast for Northern California: Wind, heat and possible rain

    Wednesday should be the warmest day in the region.

  • 2022 NFL draft winners, losers: Contenders emerge, but bad news for several stars

    The Ravens and Eagles gave themselves a serious boost with their NFL draft hauls, but some other teams didn't fare nearly as well.

  • Browns release two kickers after drafting LSU's Cade York

    Cade York has already kicked out his competition with the Browns. Cleveland released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt on Monday, two days after selecting York, one of college football's best kickers, in the fourth round of the NFL draft to upgrade its wayward kicking game.

  • D’Angelo Russell on the trading block this offseason?

    The future of another prominent lefty lead guard in the West is much more uncertain after Minnesota's first-round exit. D'Angelo Russell wound up on the bench at crunch time in the Timberwolves' season-ending Game 6 defeat at home to Memphis and ...

  • Opposition NDP calls situation at Red Deer hospital a 'deepening crisis' after patients diverted

    The Opposition NDP's health critic said Monday he was calling for answers from the provincial government on a "deepening crisis" after a number of patients were diverted from the Red Deer Regional Hospital to other facilities in recent days. "Patients who were expecting necessary surgeries were told they would be taking the highway to a different community," said David Shepherd during a media availability held outside the facility. "Not only does this create anxiety and uncertainty, we never sho

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la