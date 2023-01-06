Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) look to head into the playoffs on a positive note when they host J.J. Watt's Arizona Cardinals (4-12) in a Week 18 NFC West matchup.

The 49ers narrowly avoided an upset at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders last week, but can they rebound and live up to their 14-point spread assigned to their matchup against James Conner and the Cardinals? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 18 game:

Cardinals at 49ers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: 49ers (-14)

Moneyline: 49ers (-1100); Cardinals (+710)

Over/under: 39.5

More odds, injury info for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 31, Cardinals 7

San Francisco is the hottest team in the NFL and still has an outside shot to hold home-field advantage in the NFC. The Cardinals are about to finish a lost season and may be facing some transition. Even with the healthy line, the Niners have too much firepower on offense for Arizona to keep up.

Safid Deen: 49ers 34, Cardinals 13

Brock Purdy and the 49ers were challenged by the Raiders last week, but they won’t face a stiff challenge this week. The Cardinals are waiting for their season to be over, while the 49ers are playing for the No. 1 seed (if the Eagles lose).

Richard Morin: 49ers 38, Cardinals 9

The 49ers are still playing for home-field advantage and their defense is looking to rebound from a lackluster performance in a Week 17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. A lopsided loss may force the Cardinals to make some changes.

