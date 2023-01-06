Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) look to head into the playoffs on a positive note when they host J.J. Watt's Arizona Cardinals (4-12) in a Week 18 NFC West matchup.

The 49ers narrowly avoided an upset at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders last week, but can they rebound and live up to their 14-point spread assigned to their matchup against James Conner and the Cardinals? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 18 game:

Cardinals at 49ers odds, moneyline and over/under

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Eagles fail to clinch NFC's No. 1 seed, while Packers control fate

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: QBs remain predictive, whether starting or backing up

WEEK 17 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Steelers' Kenny Pickett grows up, and what was Ron Rivera thinking?

NFL Week 18 odds, predictions and picks

Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Jets vs. Dolphins | Lions vs. Packers | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Texans vs. Colts | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Patriots vs. Bills | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Vikings vs. Bears | Browns vs. Steelers | Panthers vs. Saints

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 31, Cardinals 7

San Francisco is the hottest team in the NFL and still has an outside shot to hold home-field advantage in the NFC. The Cardinals are about to finish a lost season and may be facing some transition. Even with the healthy line, the Niners have too much firepower on offense for Arizona to keep up.

Safid Deen: 49ers 34, Cardinals 13

Brock Purdy and the 49ers were challenged by the Raiders last week, but they won’t face a stiff challenge this week. The Cardinals are waiting for their season to be over, while the 49ers are playing for the No. 1 seed (if the Eagles lose).

Richard Morin: 49ers 38, Cardinals 9

The 49ers are still playing for home-field advantage and their defense is looking to rebound from a lackluster performance in a Week 17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. A lopsided loss may force the Cardinals to make some changes.

NFL WEEK 17 SCORES: Steelers beat Ravens in comeback; Jets eliminated from playoff contention

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: Game predictions, picks, odds

Latest Stories

  • Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

  • Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

  • Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

  • Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

  • Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders.

  • New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

  • Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

  • New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Tennessee TItans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Mathurin, Hield lead hot Pacers past Raptors122-114

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory on Monday. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23. Indiana's bench outscored Toronto's reserves 54-7. The second unit included Mathurin, T

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'