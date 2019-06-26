Cardinals QB Brett Hundley ready to compete with Kyler Murray: 'I don't play to be second'

There’s little doubt that Kyler Murray will be the starting quarterback in Arizona this fall. The Cardinals used the No. 1 overall draft pick to acquire the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and aren’t likely to let that move go to waste.

Brett Hundley, however, isn’t ready to cede the job just yet.

The longtime backup quarterback is still going to compete for the starting job in training camp next month — but still plans to help his rookie counterpart along the way.

“The knowledge that I have, I'm able to pass it along to [Murray], especially through this journey of his because the NFL isn't a sprint. It's a long-distance marathon,” Hundley said, via TMZ. “For me, my goal always has been to start, no matter where I’m at, no matter what position it's in. I don't play to be second.

“So I think that's my No. 1 goal is to get that starting job, and at the same time, it's a competition for a reason.”

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray Brett Hundley during OTAs on June 3, 2019, at the team's training facility in Tempe, Arizona. (Kevin Abele/Getty Images)

Hundley was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft, and spent three seasons backing up Aaron Rodgers. He appeared in 15 games and threw for nine touchdowns in Green Bay, including a nine-game stretch where he started when Rodgers was injured in 2017. Hundley was traded to Seattle last season where he backed up Russell Wilson, however he didn’t see the field.

The Phoenix-area native signed a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the Cardinals this offseason, where he’s widely expected to back up Murray.

Despite the experience he picked up playing behind two elite quarterbacks, however, it’s extremely unlikely that Hundley will actually overtake Murray and lead the Cardinals this season. It would take a significant development in training camp or the preseason for that to happen.

Still, he isn’t letting that shake his confidence. The 26-year-old has the opportunity to play for his hometown team, after all — and he’s not going to let that go to waste.

“Honestly, being back home for me has been truly a blessing,” Hundley said, via TMZ. “Just especially timing and everything, especially with the coaching situation, going into my fifth year, I couldn't ask for a better situation.

“For me, being able to come home this year and just knowing that I'm in the right kind of offense that I've been waiting for and to put everything together I've learned from my past experiences in Green Bay and Seattle into this offense. I feel like I could really do some damage.”

