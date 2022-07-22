Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray after contract extension: 'I'm where I want to be'

In 2018, Kyler Murray was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics but famously decided to pursue football instead. If there was a debate whether or not Murray chose the right sport, the discussion can cease.

Murray spoke on Friday after signing a five-year, $230.5 million extension to remain with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. The fourth-year quarterback was asked if he could officially put baseball in the rearview.

Before Murray could respond, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim interjected: "Have you guys seen the payroll of the Oakland A's versus his contract?"

Murray chuckled and then responded to the question.

“I’m where I want to be,” the quarterback said with a smile.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray addresses the media, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz.

Murray’s deal is worth $230.5 million, including $160 million guaranteed, a person with direct knowledge of the contract told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to divulge financial terms of the deal.

Murray is set to earn an annual average of $46.1 million, a figure that makes him the second highest-paid player in the NFL. The A’s entire payroll is $48.5 million.

Murray did consider intend to join the A’s before ultimately pursuing his NFL dreams. He was a two-sport star at Oklahoma. Murray hit .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 2018 at Oklahoma, playing center field. He was the A’s top pick in 2018 MLB draft with the No. 9 overall selection.

On the gridiron, Murray became the starting quarterback for Oklahoma in the fall of 2018. He led the Sooners to College Football Playoff and won the Heisman Trophy.

After shining on the football field, the Cardinals selected Murray No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and has since been selected to two Pro Bowls.

The Cardinals rewarded him on Thursday by making him the highest-paid player in franchise history. He’s signed through the 2028 season.

Arizona might be the epicenter for MLB spring training, but Murray will be in the Grand Canyon State playing football.

“I’m thankful. It’s a blessing,” Murray said Friday. “For me, it’s always been able fulfilling my promise, which is one day hopefully bringing a championship to this organization. I’m a firm believer in bringing that here.”

