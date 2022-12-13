Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out for season with torn ACL, ending up-and-down 2022

TEMPE, Ariz. — An MRI confirmed the Arizona Cardinals’ initial fears.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Tuesday during a press conference.

"He'll be done for the year, a torn ACL. It's unfortunate," Kingsbury said. "It's tough to see."

Murray tore his ACL in Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury happened three plays into the game when Murray was scrambling downfield. He tried to plant on his leg and went down awkwardly in what was a non-contact injury. He was attended to by the Cardinals medical staff before he was placed on a cart. He was consoled by teammates before he was carted off the field and didn’t return.

Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and is out for the year. pic.twitter.com/RfMbHc1N8l — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) December 13, 2022

Colt McCoy replaced Murray in the lineup and will serve as the team's starter for the remainder of the year.

How long will Kyler Murray be out?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray waves as he's carted off the field after an injury against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium.

Recovery timelines vary. The Mayo Clinic says that "in general" it can take "as long as a year or more before athletes can safely return to play" after surgery. Murray’s injury could affect his availability for the 2023 season. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee Nov. 22, 2020, and returned Aug. 29, 2021, in a preseason game.

Kyle Murray's 2022 season

The injury marks the end of a frustrating season for the Cardinals quarterback.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Cardinals in July. The deal received scrutiny after it was revealed there was an independent study clause added to the contractual obligations. The clause was later rescinded after backlash across the league.

Murray and the Cardinals started the season 2-4 and haven’t been able to recover from the slow start. The quarterback has gotten into a couple of shouting matches on the sideline and missed two games this year due to a hamstring injury.

Story continues

The fourth-year dual-threat quarterback passed for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a career-low 87.2 passer rating. On the ground, he totaled 418 rushing yards and three rushing TDs in 11 games this year.

Murray's exit comes at a time when the Cardinals are 4-9 and riding a three game losing streak.

"He's very disappointed. There's no doubt," Kingsbury said of Murray. "He's as competitive as anybody that I've ever been around. He wanted to finish this season strong. We faced a lot of adversity so far this season. We were looking forward to this last month and try to really build going into next year, so definitely disappointed."

Four years in Arizona

The Cardinals selected Murray No.1 in the 2019 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and has been selected to two Pro Bowls.

Murray has 13,848 passing yards, 84 touchdowns and 41 interceptions in 57 career games. He has a 25-31-1 record as a starter.

Murray was also drafted by the Oakland A's in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the MLB draft in 2018.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Tough to see': Kyler Murray injury revealed as torn ACL, out for year