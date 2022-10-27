Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) got back on the winning side in Week 7, but will they have enough to take down Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (5-1) in Week 8?

Behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, Minnesota will look to defend its one-loss record and valuable standing in the NFC North. However, if the Cardinals want to start making waves in the NFC West, Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Co. will need to get on track in a tough road matchup. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cardinals vs. Vikings Week 8 game:

Cardinals at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Vikings (-3.5)

Moneyline: Vikings (-200); Cardinals (+160)

Over/under: 48.5

More odds, injury info for Cardinals vs. Vikings

HOP BACK: DeAndre Hopkins was everything Cardinals needed him to be in victorious return vs. Saints

EXPENSIVE SCORE: NFL fines Vikings RB Dalvin Cook for touchdown celebration against Dolphins

NEW LIDS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

NFL Week 8 odds, predictions and picks

Ravens vs. Buccaneers | Broncos vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Lions | Panthers vs. Falcons | Steelers vs. Eagles | Raiders vs. Saints | Bears vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Jets | Cardinals vs. Vikings | Titans vs. Texans | Commanders vs. Colts | Giants vs. Seahawks | 49ers vs. Rams | Packers vs. Bills | Bengals vs. Browns

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 27, Cardinals 25

Arizona’s offense simply looks different when DeAndre Hopkins is on the field and the Cards should be better moving forward. Although the Vikings are coming off a bye and though they have weapons, they have benefitted from a softer schedule. I’m on Minnesota to win but not cover the spread.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Safid Deen: Vikings 28, Cardinals 24

The Vikings return from their bye week with some greater direction offensively from coach Kevin O’Connell, while the Cardinals’ chemistry, mainly between QB Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury, is tested again on the road.

Story continues

Lance Pugmire: Cardinals 28, Vikings 27

The toughest pick of the week. Has Hopkins alone revitalized Arizona? With San Francisco or the Rams assured of a loss, the Cardinals have a golden chance to gain ground here.

NFL WEEK 7 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Bengals offense returns to form; Packers more than receiver away

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Observations from Week 7 of 2022 NFL season: What's wrong with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and NFC?

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Game predictions, picks, odds