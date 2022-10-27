Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) got back on the winning side in Week 7, but will they have enough to take down Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (5-1) in Week 8?

Behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, Minnesota will look to defend its one-loss record and valuable standing in the NFC North. However, if the Cardinals want to start making waves in the NFC West, Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Co. will need to get on track in a tough road matchup. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cardinals vs. Vikings Week 8 game:

Cardinals at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 27, Cardinals 25

Arizona’s offense simply looks different when DeAndre Hopkins is on the field and the Cards should be better moving forward. Although the Vikings are coming off a bye and though they have weapons, they have benefitted from a softer schedule. I’m on Minnesota to win but not cover the spread.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Safid Deen: Vikings 28, Cardinals 24

The Vikings return from their bye week with some greater direction offensively from coach Kevin O’Connell, while the Cardinals’ chemistry, mainly between QB Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury, is tested again on the road.

Lance Pugmire: Cardinals 28, Vikings 27

The toughest pick of the week. Has Hopkins alone revitalized Arizona? With San Francisco or the Rams assured of a loss, the Cardinals have a golden chance to gain ground here.

