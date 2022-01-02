Cardinals' Jonathan Ward hauls in wild catch of the year off Cowboys CB Nashon Wright’s helmet

Jonathan Ward pulled off the catch of the year on Sunday in Dallas. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jonathan Ward hauled in the catch of the year on Sunday afternoon in Dallas.

It came on a fake punt, too.

Ward, early in the second quarter of the Arizona Cardinals’ matchup with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, somehow secured a 23-yard pass from safety Chrris Banjo after the Cardinals faked a punt on fourth down near midfield. Ward grabbed the ball with one hand and trapped it up against Cowboys cornerback Nashon Wright’s helmet and shoulder pads to maintained control all the way to the ground.

🚨 HELMET CATCH 🚨



How did he hold on to this ⁉️😱pic.twitter.com/6zMCSu7EIC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 2, 2022

Wright was called for pass interference on the play, too, but the Cardinals declined. That play kept Arizona’s 15-play, 91-yard drive alive and led it to a one-yard touchdown to grab a 10-0 lead.

The catch marked just the second of the season for the Cardinals running back and only the third of his career.