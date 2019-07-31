Kliff Kingsbury upset at 'Madden 20' appearance: 'I look like I'm on 'The Walking Dead'

Last week, EA Sports released the first ratings for “Madden 20,” the annual NFL video game released each fall.

Naturally, players across the league have since voiced their complaints, generally regarding their overall player ratings. Those complaints come every year, too, almost always because players think they are better than their video game version.

Newly hired Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is with those players upset with the latest edition of the video game, however it has nothing to do with his team’s ratings.

It has to do with his appearance.

“It's funny you bring that up, because I had seen a bunch of guys kind of getting in their feelings about their rating,” Kingsbury said, via the Cardinals. “And then someone sent me a picture of what I look like on there, so I want to get adjusted on ‘looks’ rating. I look like I'm on 'The Walking Dead' in that picture.

“So yeah, I apologize for any of those players that I thought, ‘Hey it's just a video game, why are you upset?’ Because I saw my picture on there, and I'm not pleased with where we're at. We have to work on that.”

Kliff Kingsbury on Madden 20. Could use more swag, but this is pretty solid. pic.twitter.com/vfUY3rAeYs — Max Olson (@max_olson) July 26, 2019

Now, those ratings aren’t set in stone. EA Sports will periodically send out updates to the game to adjust both team and player ratings as the season goes on to accurately reflect the state of the league.

While the 39-year-old doesn’t care about any ratings in the game — he’s more focused on winning in real life — he does have hopes that the company will alter his appearance when it sends out the next update.

“Somebody sent me a text, one of my really kind friends,” Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com. “And it just said, ‘Looking good, bud.’

“It’s like, alright. Work on that, adjusters.”

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is among those mad at the latest version of "Madden," though not because of his team's ratings. It's because of his appearance. (AP/Matt York)

