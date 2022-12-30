Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

Kliff Kingsbury's Arizona Cardinals (4-11) are down to third-string QB Trace McSorley and now travel to the Eastern time zone for a bout with Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons (5-10).

The Cardinals are looking to salvage anything they can from their disappointing season, while the Falcons saw their chances of winning the wide-open NFC South take a major hit in recent weeks. Which team comes out on top in this Week 17 matchup? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 game:

Cardinals at Falcons odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Falcons (-3.5)

Moneyline: Falcons (-175); Cardinals (+150)

Over/under: 42.5

More odds, injury info for Cardinals vs. Falcons

Lorenzo Reyes: Cardinals 17, Falcons 16

With Desmond Ridder under center, the Falcons haven’t shown themselves to be a capable or consistent offense. The Cardinals are also all over the place, but even if Trace McSorley is forced to start again, Arizona played competitively. In any case, there are safer plays out there.

Safid Deen: Falcons 24, Cardinals 20

The Cardinals played well against Tom Brady and the Bucs last week, but New Year’s Eve in Atlanta could be a rough morning for them against the Falcons.

Richard Morin: Cardinals 14, Falcons 13

This is a sad and miserable game. The Cardinals showed some fight against the Buccaneers, but how much of a barometer is that? I think Arizona ekes this one out.

Jarrett Bell: Falcons 20, Cardinals 16

Nate Davis: Cardinals 23, Falcons 20

Tyler Dragon: Falcons 20, Cardinals 18

