Animals at petting zoo hired for Arizona soccer game escape before match

Ryan Young
Animals in a petting zoo hired for an Arizona soccer game on Saturday escaped, sparking a chase through the streets of Tucson. (Carlos Herrera/Getty Images)
The Arizona athletic department hired a petting zoo on Saturday night for their women’s soccer game against TCU at Mulcahy Stadium.

The move was simply meant to be a nice gesture for fans, creating a unique family-friendly environment not often seen at collegiate sporting events.

There was just one problem: The animals got loose.

While at an earlier event, goats and sheep escaped from the petting zoo — which sparked a chase through the streets of Tucson. The athletic department, naturally, seemed just as confused as the rest of the world when announcing the incident on Twitter.

Thankfully, the chase didn’t go on for too long.

Petting zoo employees were able to track down all of the escaped animals and get them to the stadium for the game, ending the emergency.

Crisis averted.

