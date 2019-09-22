Animals at petting zoo hired for Arizona soccer game escape before match

Animals in a petting zoo hired for an Arizona soccer game on Saturday escaped, sparking a chase through the streets of Tucson. (Carlos Herrera/Getty Images)

The Arizona athletic department hired a petting zoo on Saturday night for their women’s soccer game against TCU at Mulcahy Stadium.

The move was simply meant to be a nice gesture for fans, creating a unique family-friendly environment not often seen at collegiate sporting events.

There was just one problem: The animals got loose.

While at an earlier event, goats and sheep escaped from the petting zoo — which sparked a chase through the streets of Tucson. The athletic department, naturally, seemed just as confused as the rest of the world when announcing the incident on Twitter.

This is a weird tweet to type but the Petting Zoo scheduled for @ArizonaSoccer tonight just called.The goats & sheep escaped at a previous event and are currently being chased through the streets of Tucson.



The zoo is still happening?May be postponed a bit..?This is all we know. — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) September 21, 2019

Thankfully, the chase didn’t go on for too long.

Petting zoo employees were able to track down all of the escaped animals and get them to the stadium for the game, ending the emergency.

Update!



The goats have been found 🙃 pic.twitter.com/onW8AljQo0 — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) September 22, 2019

All animals present and accounted for 🐐 pic.twitter.com/IutOUpuCxR — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) September 22, 2019

Crisis averted.

