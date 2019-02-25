Arizona's Sean Miller and LSU's Will Wade to Be Subpoenaed in FBI Corruption Case

The representatives of Arizona coach Sean Miller and LSU coach Will Wade have received preliminary notifications that the two coaches will be subpoenaed for the April 22 federal corruption trial stemming from an FBI investigation into fraud in college basketball, Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports report.

Both coaches are allegedly on a wiretap talking with Christian Dawkins, a former low-level agent who was found guilty of multiple federal fraud charges in the first basketball corruption trial in October. The impending subpoenas mean there is an increase in the likelihood that the tapes are played during the trial, according to Yahoo Sports.

Miller and Arizona have been among the most prominent entities mentioned regarding this case since the news first broke in September 2017. Former Wildcats assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson was one of the four assistant coaches initially arrested in connection with the case, and he was fired by the school shortly after. Richardson has already pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternack, another former Arizona assistant, was portrayed by Dawkins in emails as a pipeline between the Wildcats and the agency that employed him ASM Sports.

In the aftermath of the initial arrests, an ESPN investigation accused Miller of discussing a $100,000 payment for 2018 No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.

Wade was mentioned in the October trial when an attorney read a wiretap transcript between Wade and Dawkins discussing giving money to recruit Balsa Koprivica. Wade denied doing "business of any kind" with Dawkins at SEC media day.

The Wildcats are 16-12 on the season and tied for seventh in the Pac-12 at 7-8. The Tigers are in a three-way tie for first in the SEC at 12-2 and they are ranked No. 13 in the nation with a 22-5 overall record.