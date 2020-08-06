Arizona advocates say COVID-19 is 'powder keg' in state's prison system, demand immediate action to spare inmates

The day after officials announced that hundreds of inmates in an Arizona prison were infected with COVID-19, advocates slammed the state's response for protecting the health of incarcerated people and called for an immediate stop to prison admissions.

The state announced Tuesday that 517 people, or nearly half of the prison population at Tucson's Whetstone Unit, tested positive for the disease. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry previously reported less than 900 cases at prisons statewide, and had tested about 21% of all inmates as of Tuesday.

"Most people in Arizona are not sentenced to prison to die," said Joe Watson, a formerly incarcerated person and spokesman for the American Friends Service Committee of Arizona. "And yet, by being so careless with these lives, that's exactly what (prison officials) are doing."

AFSC, which researches and lobbies for reforms to the criminal justice system, released a statement Wednesday demanding action to stop the outbreak. The group called on officials to halt prison admissions until the new virus is contained and release to home confinement inmates who are immunocompromised, pregnant, or nearing the end of their sentence. The group has made similar demands since April.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said the hundreds of positive results came after a two-day effort to test all 1,066 inmates at Whetstone Unit. It was one step in a statewide plan to test the entire prison population, according to spokesman Bill Lamoreaux.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said in June that Arizona would test all inmates but did not offer a timeline.

Lamoreaux said the department also tested all 1,541 inmates at the Safford prison, where results showed only seven positive COVID-19 cases. Inmates at the Douglas prison had also been tested but results were pending.

Twenty-one inmates in Arizona are believed to have died from COVID-19, according to the agency's data dashboard. Three deaths were confirmed and another five were suspected at the Tucson prison, where Whetstone is one of nine units that house a total of 4,709 people.

Advocates said the state had not acted quickly enough to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in places where close quarters and bunk-style dormitories make social distancing next to impossible.

The Valley Interfaith Project and the Arizona Interfaith Network said in a statement on Wednesday that department director David Shinn recently "outlined a plan to test each inmate at every facility, testing 3,000 inmates a week, finally concluding in October." No such plan has been publicly announced.

"Your current testing plan for the state’s prisons, which just commenced, is too drawn

out," Valley Interfaith Project leaders said in a letter to Shinn on Wednesday. "The rapid spread of the virus and the still ongoing unevenness of response by your Department

will lead to more loss of life without drastic and immediate interventions."

Khalil Rushdan, an organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, said he recognized early on how COVID-19 would endanger incarcerated people.

