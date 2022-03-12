Ariz. Pest Control Tech 'Went Above and Beyond the Call of Duty' to Rescue Drowning Hawk from Pool

Technician Saved Drowning Hawk

Francisco Zapata

A pest control technician's swift actions helped save a drowning hawk in Arizona.

Steven Gonzales of Truly Nolen Pest Control in Phoenix "went above and beyond the call of duty" when he recently rescued the bird in crisis, Truly Nolen spokesman Toby Srebnik tells PEOPLE in a statement Friday.

During a job in Scottsdale, Gonzales spotted a hawk drowning in a pool. A clip of the rescue, captured by trainee Francisco Zapata, shows Gonzales pulling the bird from the pool, placing it on a nearby ledge. It perches onto his hand before slightly jumping backward. The video ends with the bird hanging on to Gonzales as he walks away.

RELATED: Costume Designer Recalls Meryl Streep's Dog Eating Her Belt on the Set of Don't Look Up

"I heard some splashing coming from a nearby pool, and to my surprise, I saw a hawk in distress gripping what appeared to be the pool's drain," Gonzales recalls in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I have rescued an owl before, but never a bird this size! The hawk let me grab it by the legs, so I lifted it towards my shoulders and it flapped its wings and then rested there, much to my surprise."

RELATED: Three-Legged German Shepherd Reunited with Owner 6 Months After Going Missing During Hurricane Ida

Lucena the hawk, which Gonzales sweetly named after his daughter, quickly became attached to him after the impressive rescue, hanging on to his arm "for quite a while," before he placed the bird on the ground to dry off, Srebnik adds, noting that "the hawk's wings were heavy from being soaked."

Phoenix North Valley Truly Nolen Pest Control

Francisco Zapata

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Next, Steven contacted a local bird rescue, Wild at Heart, that came and took Lucena. Thanks to the incident, he plans to volunteer at the non-profit and will help rehabilitate the hawk before it's freed "back to the wild," shares Srebnik.

"Even though I remained calm, I am still surprised the hawk just chilled there with me and did not want to leave my side," Gonzales says. "I've always been fascinated with birds of prey, and I'm happy to have been able to assist one that doubles as nature's pest control."