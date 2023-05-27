Aristocrats clash with Oliver Dowden over plans for ‘ludicrous’ freight hub

The Save St Albans: Fight the Freight campaign group is protesting against the sale of the green-belt land

Among the acres of luscious fields and quaint countryside pubs of an affluent Hertfordshire district a bitter row has engulfed a local aristocrat family and its neighbours.

Plans to build a “hideous” rail freight interchange on precious green-belt land has horrified St Albans residents – who have accused the family, who part-own the land, of selling out for cash to renovate their Grade II-listed country home.

The 300 acres of green-belt land part-owned by the 7th Earl of Verulam’s Gorhambury Estate, Hertfordshire County Council and Tarmac was sold to developers Segro this week.

Local residents have spent more than a decade campaigning to the council to stop the sale.

Furious, they are now taking aim at their aristocratic neighbours: the Earl of Verulam, John Grimston, and his family.

The private 90-acre Gorhambury Estate is currently home to the Viscount and Viscountess of Grimston - Getty

Lord Verulam is the descendant of the 1st Earl of Verulam, James Walter Grimston, an early 19th century Tory politician and peer.

Armed with placards and posters, locals will stage a protest on Sunday outside the private 90-acre Gorhambury Estate, currently home to the Viscount and Viscountess of Grimston – a woman who was once tipped to be Prince William’s future wife – and their children.

Locals’ anger is centred on claims the aristocrats allowed Segro to dig trenches on land owned by Gorhambury Estate in 2019, at Hedges Farm, in an 11th-hour bid to extend planning permission that was due to end.

The row has now been amplified by the land sale.

Terrie Smith, a member of the Save St Albans: Fight the Freight campaign group, said: “The planning permission for the freight terminal that has been hanging over residents head for 18 years would have expired if they had not allowed Segro to dig a trench on their land and put concrete in to implement the planning.

“We can’t understand why they believe it was a good thing to do for the area.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden: ‘I have raised serious concerns about this project since its inception’ - Jeff Gilbert

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, a local MP who was born and raised in St Albans, has even weighed in, condemning the plans to build a transport hub as “ludicrous” and “unnecessary”.

He said: “Since I was elected I have consistently fought against this completely unnecessary proposal to build a rail freight terminal near Radlett.

“I have raised serious concerns about this project since its inception, and I have consistently engaged with all agencies to fight this proposal and remain steadfastly against the decision to build this terminal.

“I am frustrated that Hertfordshire County Council have approved the sale of this site, paving the way for this ludicrous rail freight terminal.

“I have been clear that this will have a detrimental effect on our local area and adversely affect the people of Radlett, Shenley and beyond.”

He added: “I am incredibly disappointed and would like to assure Hertsmere residents that I continue to do all I can to fight against this.”

Lord and Lady Verulam. Lord Verulam is the descendant of the 1st Earl of Verulam, James Walter Grimston, an early 19th century Tory politician and peer - Dominic O'Neill

Among his charitable work, Lord Verulam has founded the West Herts Environment Foundation, which works to “sustain the environment and quality of life”.

Part of its work includes raising funds to oppose the expansion of Luton Airport, to “protect West Hertfordshire from additional noise, air pollution and road and rail traffic”.

Nuala Webb, a campaign leader and Lib Dem councillor, says residents are furious that Lord Verulam, along with the council, is “destroying huge tracts of green-belt land” for the sake of an “absolutely hideous rail freight terminal”.

“As far as we know, [the aristocrats] just want money to renovate their house,” she added.

Grade II-listed Gorhambury House, which was built in the 18th century, has been under major refurbishment since 2018, with new roofing, ventilation and draught-proofing included in the plans.

Site of former aerodrome

The rail freight hub, which will include one warehouse bigger than Heathrow’s Terminal 5, is being constructed on the site of the former Radlett aerodrome – once an RAF base that predates the Second World War.

It is not known how much the land is being sold to Segro for, but campaigners say they have reason to believe it is for less than market value.

Local Susie Taylor, 58, has lived in the area for 23 years and says the decision to sell the land has left her and her neighbours “distraught”.

“We’ll live a few hundred feet away from a lorry bypass, warehouses, noise all day and night and pollution,” she said. “We want our green fields and sheep, there are babies and toddlers living here… what the hell is going on?”

Segro argued that the rail freight terminal will create more than 3,000 jobs upon its completion, while a country park will be created surrounding the terminal at no cost to the public. It also says investment to fund a 1.4-mile relief road is included in the proposals.

Gorhambury Estate was approached for comment.

