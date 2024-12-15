Arise, Sir Gareth: Southgate to be knighted in New Year’s Honours

Gareth Southgate - Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate is set to be knighted in the New Year’s Honours.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport this summer, Southgate has been in line to be dubbed “Sir Gareth” ever since leading England to a second successive European Championship final and becoming just the third man to manage the country 100 times along the way.

His subsequent resignation and admission that he may quit football management altogether helped make him odds-on with bookmakers to receive the gong.

Telegraph Sport has been told Southgate was close to being offered a knighthood after England came within a penalty shoot-out of winning Euro 2020 in what was their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Talks over whether to award him one are said to have ended amid a debate in Boris Johnson’s Government about the manager’s involvement in a film investment scheme HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) had challenged over tax-avoidance rules.

Southgate, whose spokesman has previously stressed he was a “proud Englishman” who “always paid his taxes and complied with HMRC fully throughout his career”, was said to have immediately resolved the matter when it was first raised.

Southgate tasted disappointment again in the Euro 2024 final but he had already become England’s most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey - Bradley Collyer/PA

His subsequent exploits have ultimately trumped guidance published on the Government’s website that “poor tax behaviour is not consistent with the award of an honour”.

Southgate’s tax affairs, which came to light when he first became England manager in 2016, did not prevent him receiving an OBE in 2019 after he led his country to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

He subsequently helped them reach the Euro 2020 final, 2022 World Cup quarter-final, and Euro 2024 final to cement his status as their most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey.

Southgate may be among only a few of 2024’s leading sporting figures to receive an MBE, OBE, CBE, knighthood or damehood come the end of the month.

Telegraph Sport has been told that Labour’s election to power will not herald a return to gongs being handed out like confetti to Olympic champions and World Cup winners, as happened during the Tony Blair and Gordon Brown years.

Indeed, sources say that it may now be even harder for an athlete to earn one under the current honours system, or an upgrade to a previous one.

With just 14 of Team GB’s 65 Paris 2024 medals gold, there were always likely to be fewer Olympians honoured than after the London, Rio and Tokyo Games.

Harry Kane could receive on upgrade to his MBE after reaching the 100-cap milestone for England - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

But with many of this summer’s victorious athletes also having previously been awarded MBEs or OBEs, this year’s gongs could focus on first-time gold medallists such as 800 metres champion Keely Hodgkinson, trampolinist Bryony Page, shooter Nathan Hales, kitesurfer Eleanor Aldridge and sport climber Tony Roberts.

Harry Kane could also be handed an upgrade to his MBE after captaining England to both their Euros finals before becoming just the 10th man to win 100 caps for the country – having already broken Wayne Rooney’s all-time goalscoring record.

England coming up agonisingly short at Euro 2024 spared Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer being forced to decide whether to rip up the recent convention that only the manager, skipper and a handful of players get gongs to mark a major triumph in the likes of football, rugby and cricket.

That followed concerns too many sporting honours had been issued in the 2000s and early 2010s following the 2003 Rugby World Cup, 2005 Ashes and various Olympics.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup saw winning England coach Trevor Bayliss receive only an OBE and just four key members of the squad decorated.