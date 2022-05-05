Aries x Fila Is Here & It’s A Streetwear Lover’s Dream

Cult streetwear brand Aries is everywhere these days. If you haven’t seen it, you’ve not looked hard enough. Popularised by its tie-dye prints, staple tees, bold temple logo and genderless fits, the London-born brand has, in the last decade, secured its spot in both the streetwear space and the skate community.

Today it’s dropped a collection with Fila that we’re willing to bet is going to be on every hypebeast’s radar this summer. The collection features bandage dresses and swimsuits (throwback!), tie-dye trackies and clever collisions of the two brands’ logos. It also blends Aries’ signature neutrals with Fila’s white, red and gold colourways.

After previous collaborations with brands like New Balance, Vans and Stüssy, this is another smart move on Aries’ part towards further domination of the streetwear space. At the same time, with its oversized windcheaters and big logo prints the drop leans into the vintage sportswear aesthetic currently taking over TikTok and Depop.

The story behind the collab deserves a mention, too. Entitled Vela Nera (‘Black Sail’ in Italian), the collection pays homage to each brand’s Italian background (Aries cofounder Sofia Prantera was born in Italy, while Fila was founded there in 1911). It also nods to Fila’s iconic sailing jackets and the Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur and the white flags that were used to signify survival.

From the white flag graphics to the black and white tie-dye designed to resemble Grecian marble, Aries’ signature attention to detail and appreciation of ancient and modern culture is as apparent as ever. Now, whether you want to explain all this when you wear your Aries x Fila dress to the next summer house party? That’s up to you.

Aries x Fila is available to shop from Aries now.

