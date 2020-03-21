Aries daily horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

Saturday 21, March

It’s a momentous day on the 2020 calendar as Saturn, the Cosmic Taskmaster, moves into Aquarius for the first time in 29.5 years. This will have a profound effect on your social life, friendships, and your goals and wishes over the next 2.5 years, Aries. Get ready for some major shifts.

Friday 20, March

It’s the first day of spring, Aries. Not only that, but the magic of the Equinox is also the invocation of your very own birthday season. Whether you’re a March Ram or were born later in April, take a moment to celebrate the fire and renewal right around the corner – you deserve it.

Thursday 19, March

This has been one of the most emotional Pisces seasons in ages, and it ends tonight. The Sun will leap into your own stars close to dawn to tomorrow morning. Take this day to reflect on and release any pent-up feelings and paranoia or fear you’ve carried during the last few weeks. You’re about to cleanse them in fire.

Wednesday 18, March

Stress can get the best of you as the Moon contacts both Mars and Pluto today. Everyone is on edge, and you might feel this most of all in your professional life. Colleagues or your boss could really put the pressure on, so try not to light any fuses, Aries.

Tuesday 17, March

The Moon is in Capricorn today, bringing a touch of seriousness to the air, but also plenty of ambition. Even if you’ve felt stressed or scrambled in recent days, today is when you figure out how to get a grip and keep going – especially when it comes to your career.

Monday 16, March

Mercury returns to Pisces today, revisiting the degree it was in at the very beginning of the month. Although the retrograde shadow continues, issues are finally being resolved and clarity is increasing. Any strange dreams you’ve had recently might start to make perfect sense now, Aries.

Sunday 15, March

After an intense few days, the hope is returning. The Moon is now lighting up your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius, which can uplift, inspire and bring humor back into the mix. You could definitely use some levity coming out of a pretty moody and emotional phase. Take a deep exhale, Aries.

