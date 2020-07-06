'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter compared to Marilyn Monroe after platinum blonde makeover

Ariel Winter played brunette brainiac Alex Dunphy on Modern Family — but is now sporting blond locks following the sitcom's finale. (Photo: Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

It’s the peak of summer — but a certain Modern Family star is reminding fans that “Winter is coming!”

The actor in question would be Ariel Winter, who resurfaced on Instagram Saturday with her first personal portrait since May 5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The pic — which shows the 22-year-old actress lounging on a backyard banquette in jeans and a floral-print top — reveals that she’s now a platinum blonde.

Read more: Sarah Hyland defends Ariel Winter after sheer dress criticism

Fittingly, given her Game of Thrones-inspired caption, Winter now has the same hair colour of Daenerys Targaryen.

Though her Modern Family character, whiz kid Alex Dunphy, stayed true to her dark brown locks and sensible spectacles for 11 seasons, the show’s series finale back in April has given Winter the opportunity to branch out.

In February, she debuted a redheaded makeover she likened to a strawberry shortcake.

“I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname,” she captioned the post, while comparisons were made between her and famous redheaded crime-fighting cartoon Kim Possible.

She’s now giving fans “Marilyn Monroe vibes,” in the words of one Instagram commenter. Many agreed that she’s “serving Marilyn realness.”

Read more: Sarah Hyland explains why the coronavirus is ‘dangerous’ for her

“You could play Marilyn,” another comment read.

“Looking like Monroe!” a fan added.

Others compared her to Emilia Clarke’s dragon-loving Daenerys, to which Winter responded with a flame emoji.