Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair, Channels Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones Character

Ariel Winter, the mother of dragons!

On Saturday, the Modern Family alum, 22, debuted her new platinum blonde hair in a post on social media captioned, "Winter Is Coming!!," which was a popular line from the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones.

In her post, Winter shared a series of photos of herself lounging outside while showing off her new locks, which appears to have been inspired by Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Several fans reacted to Winter's new hair, raving about the color transformation. Her boyfriend, Luke Benward, wrote "Targaryen" in the comments section.

RELATED: Ariel Winter Says She Sliced Off Tip of Thumb While Cooking — and 'Accidentally Threw It Away'

Prior to going platinum, the actress rocked a strawberry blonde look that she had done in late February. "I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?🍓🍰🥰🤓," Winter wrote at the time while showing off the new hair.

The actress has been slowly transitioning to lighter shades from her signature hair color.

"Bye bye dark hair :) I don’t think I’ll miss you :)))," she had shared with her followers before making the switch to strawberry blonde.

RELATED: Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

Aside from trips to the hair salon, Winter also recently found herself taking a trip to an emergency room after she accidentally sliced off the top of her thumb while attempting to cook Greek food at home in self-isolation.

"I had chopped four onions just before I chopped this one thing. Chopped four onions and it was great — I just got new knives too," she recalled, holding up her bandaged thumb to the camera while talking to Access in May. "So I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato."

The actress noted that she "apparently sliced an artery" and "bled so much [that] we had to go to the hospital," adding that Benward "brought the tip of [her] finger" to the emergency room.