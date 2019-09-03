Aric Almirola places 17th at Darlington Raceway

Aric Almirola placed 17th in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Erik Jones brought home the win in the race, with Kyle Larson finishing second, and Kyle Busch crossing the finish line third. Kevin Harvick took fourth place, followed by Brad Keselowski in the No. 5 spot.

Kurt Busch picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Kyle Busch took Stage 2 to pad his totals for the weekend.

Almirola earned 20 points over the weekend, giving him 674 on the season. He ranks No. 14 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall standings. Almirola did not collect any playoff points and remains at one for the season.

The 12-year driver qualified in 30th position at 168.244 mph.

Almirola has tallied two career victories, 16 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 59 races.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race endured seven cautions and 35 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 13 lead changes.

