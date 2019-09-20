Aric Almirola helps break world record for fastest strike

Bowling and NASCAR. Those aren’t often two words you often hear in the same sentence, but Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola and professional bowler Jason Belmonte brought both together for one incredible feat.

Almirola and Belmonte, an Australian professional bowler, completed a stunt like no other at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Sept. 4

Together, the two executed the world’s fastest strike — 140 mph — at the start/finish line of the Roval course, while wearing matching Go Bowling fire suits in a decked out Go Bowling Ford Mustang.

Almirola was driving the No. 10 Ford around the Roval with Belmonte in the passenger seat throwing a bowling ball down the frontstretch. It only took a few attempts for the two to get the right line and the right location to drop the ball.

Check out the full video below.

Almirola currently is in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and vying for his first title. Heading into this weekend’s race at Richmond, Almirola sits 12th place in the standings.