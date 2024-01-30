Ariana Madix Was Supported by the Vanderpump Sisterhood at Her Broadway Debut

Bruce Glikas

He had it coming. He had it coming. He had it coming all along. But this isn't about him, it's about her! Ariana Madix just made her Broadway debut as naive murderess Roxie Hart in Chicago, where she will be performing the role for the next eight weeks. And of course, her Vanderpump Rules sisters came out to support their girl.

Her co-stars and friends, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, both posted on their Instagram Stories from inside the theater, congratulating Madix on fulfilling her lifelong dream of musical theater stardom.

“Soooooo extremely proud!!!” wrote Shay, adding that her friend “absolutely crushed it!!!!”

Madix's boyfriend, Daniel Wai, was there for her big debut as well.

Pumpers! Before taking the stage, Madix reflected on her accomplishment on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes pics from rehearsal and writing, “when the reality is even better than the dream. thank you to everyone at @chicagomusical for being unbelievably supportive and welcoming…this journey has been nothing short of amazing and im so grateful to be here today with all of you. thank you to my friends and my family bc you are always there for me and cheering me on and helping me constantly…my team who has believed in me since before i had wrinkles THANK YOU…getting to this stage is a group effort! i love you guys so much 💖💖💖💖 tonight baby makes her broadway debut!”

For our June cover story, Ariana Madix recalled getting into a New York acting conservatory, but choosing to attend a liberal arts college at the behest of her parents, who wanted her to get a bachelor's degree. “Looking back, I would never change it, but in the moment, I was begrudgingly going because I wanted to go to New York and be on Broadway," Madix told Glamour. Well, the dream was deferred, but eventually, it was realized. She'll be on Broadway through the end of March.

