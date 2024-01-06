Ariana Madix sues ex Tom Sandoval over L.A. house they co-own (and still live in together)

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are headed to court over their L.A. home, where they both still reside. (Nicole Weingart / Bravo via Getty Images)

The couple at the center of "Scandoval" is headed to court.

"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix is suing her ex-boyfriend (and roommate?) Tom Sandoval over their Los Angeles home. The feuding former lovers co-own the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom modern farmhouse-style home in Valley Village — and still live there together.

Madix filed suit against Sandoval in a Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday and, according to court documents obtained by The Times, wants the house sold and the money divvied up. She asked the court to approve a partition by sale, which means they would sell the property and give each owner a share of the proceeds. She specifically asked to avoid a "division in kind," which is typically impractical with a single-family home as the actual property and land would be divided, giving each individual ownership of their fraction.

Read more: Tom Sandoval claims 'I still love Ariana,' but says romance ran cold before scandal

So essentially, she's asking the judge to approve her request so they can sell the home they bought together in 2019 for just over $2 million. (It's worth considerably more now.)

In March, People reported that Sandoval, 40, and Madix, 38, had split after nine years together. At the center of their breakup was Sandoval’s affair with fellow reality star Raquel Leviss, 29, which played out over a volatile and salacious season of "Vanderpump Rules" and dominated gossip headlines for months in 2023.

Read more: No, Ariana Madix didn't move out from her house with Tom Sandoval — at least not yet

In May 2023, Madix was spotted outside the home with moving boxes in tow, and while many outlets reported it appeared she was relocating amid the drama, it was ultimately revealed to be a publicity move for a brand partnership with SoFi. While Madix and Sandoval have been exes for nearly a year now, they're apparently just dodging each other inside their home. She told The Times last year that they “don’t cross paths” as they stay in separate rooms and “communicate with a third party.”

Story continues

“I pay a hefty mortgage. We are 50/50 on that. And I’m not going to shell out more money because of someone else’s s—,” she said. “And I have my dog and my cat and I’m not gonna leave them there by themselves.”

Sign up for L.A. Goes Out, a weekly newsletter about exploring and experiencing Los Angeles from the L.A. Times.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.