Ariana Madix Releases ‘F-ck Me in This T-Shirt’ Merch After Tom Sandoval’s ‘Sick’ Reunion Comment

Ariana Madix is laughing her way to the bank after cashing in on Tom Sandoval’s “sick” comment from the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

During Wednesday night’s third and final part of the drama-filled reunion, Sandoval shaded his ex-girlfriend for keeping herself covered when they got intimate. When asked whether he had slept with anyone else amid his affair with Raquel Leviss, Madix, who started dating him in 2014, quipped, “You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me.”

“She kept her T-shirt on,” Sandoval responded, sarcastically adding, “It was really hot.”

As the sentence left his mouth, women around the world could be heard groaning and yelling at their televisions in disgust. Not only was this amid his months-long, full-blown affair with Leviss, so he really doesn’t have any room to talk, but even if there was no such affair, the comment still would have been gross, and quite frankly, he deserves whatever backlash comes his way for it.

But Madix wasted no time drying her tears over the dig and promptly released new merch capitalizing on the moment.

The $34.99 tee shows a cartoon version of the reality star pulling apart a grilled cheese surrounded by the words “Fuck Me in This T-Shirt.” The shirt is being sold through Madix and Katie Maloney’s upcoming sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Following Sandoval’s comment, Vanderpump costar Lala Kent blasted him and warned Leviss that his behavior is in her “future,” saying, “You need to know, he’s going to talk to you like this, too.”

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live that aired after the finale, Kent went on to call the comment “sick.”

“It made me feel sick to my stomach,” she said. “It was so bad. There’s nothing hotter than a chick in just a T-shirt and no pants.”

Andy Cohen, for his part, said “This was a redemption-less situation for him, I think really. In terms of how he did … Not great,” he said. “He was a shell of himself, really. He was shaking. I’ve never seen him in that shape. And that was a bad line.”

The final part of the reunion concluded with Sandoval and Leviss continuing to dig themselves into an even deeper hole, with the bar owner doubling down on his claim that one of the reasons he cheated was because the couple wasn’t happy or having sex regularly. Leviss, for her part, came clean about new details surrounding the timeline of the affair, revealing that Sandoval had tried to convince her to lie about when their romance started.

“[Sandoval] feels like it would be less hurtful to say that, you know, this wasn’t going on for so long. [But] the second time was actually during Mexico,” she admitted. “He is my one person that I do have and if I just went and betrayed him then I’d really have nobody.”

