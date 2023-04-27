Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey, More to Present at MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)

Additional presenters include Riley Keough, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tiffany Haddish, Busta Rhymes, Anthony Ramos and more

A big list of stars are showing up to be 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards presenters.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the lineup of presenters for the May 7 awards show, hosted by Drew Barrymore, will include Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay, plus The Little Mermaid actors Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King, and, from Disney's new Haunted Mansion film, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish.

Additional presenters will be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, Heart of Stone actress Gal Gadot, Busta Rhymes, Dave Burd, aka "Lil Dicky," and Nick Viall (host, The Viall Files Podcast).

From Daisy Jones & The Six, Camila Morrone, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse will present, as will Joy Ride costars Ashley Park, Sabrina Wu, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu.

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause are presenters too, as are Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung from the show The Summer I Turned Pretty.

More presenters include Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber and Rachel Sennott from the movie Bottoms; Wolf Pack star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Yellowjackets cast members Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse and Sophie Thatcher.

MTV also revealed the 16 nominees for the category best musical moment. Voting for that begins Monday, May 1, on MTV's Instagram Story and continues through Friday, May 5.

Those nominees are: Daisy Jones & The Six: "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)"; Don't Worry Darling: Jack's tap dance; Elvis: "Trouble"; Ginny & Georgia: "I Will Survive" (bachelorette party); M3GAN: "Titanium"; Matilda the Musical: "Revolting Children"; Purple Hearts: "Come Back Home"; RRR: "Naatu Naatu"; She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: "Body"; Saturday Night Live: "Big Boys"; Stranger Things: "Running Up That Hill"; The Last of Us: "Long Long Time" (Bill and Frank play piano); The School for Good and Evil: "You Should See Me in a Crown"; The Summer I Turned Pretty: "This Love (Taylor's Version)"; Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"; and Young Royals: "Simon's Song."

The list of nominees was announced earlier this month. Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Wednesday lead among the scripted nominations. Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules lead in unscripted.

Jennifer Coolidge will receive the Comedic Genius Award.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, and simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

